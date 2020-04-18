Chief Minister Sindh orders extensive testing in thickly populated areas of Karachi to detect coronavirus cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said the coronavirus has started further spreading in thickly populated areas of Layri, Lee Market, Kharadar, Bihar Colony and different localities of various union councils of district East, Malir, Korangi and West

In his video message released from the chief minister's house, he said "This is something serious and needs to be stopped by conducting extensive tests and ensuring isolation." He said the new cases of coronavirus were detected on Friday in South, East, Korangi, Malir, West and Central districts while more cases emerged from Bihar colony on Saturday.

"The cases which appeared in the localities of all the six districts on Friday had been further spread on Saturday, this is worrisome," he said and added he had ordered extensive tests of the people in these areas.

Sharing the data of coronavirus, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 138 new cases have been detected by conducting 1666 tests.

The number of tests conducted so far comes to 22938 while the tally of the positive cases has risen to 2355, he added.

He said that some 11 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the number of cured patients so far has come to 592 which is 26 percent of the total patients.

Talking about 1715 patients, the chief minister said that 951 were in home isolation, 475 at isolation Centers and 289 in different hospitals.

He said that 4668 people of Tabligh-e-Jamaat have been kept in isolation among them 4639 have been tested, as a result 477 diagnosed as positive. The positive cases of Tabligh-e-Jamaat have been shifted to Isolation centers.

Once gain he urged the people of the city to observe social distancing and try to remain at home, otherwise it would be quite difficult to contain and stop further spread.