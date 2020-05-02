Chief Minister Sindh orders for conducting seroprevalence study of COVID-19 in 2 UCs of South Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that, in order to assess the impact of COVID-19, a community surveillance study has been planned under which Seroprevalence studies would be conducted in two union councils of Karachi.

This was disclosed in a statement issued from the CM House on Saturday.

He said that 380 Telemedicine doctors have been deputed for follow up the patients recovered from the virus infection. He added that community surveillance was need of the hour, therefore he has directed his team to develop a Digital Assessment App. "We have also decided to conduct Seroprevalence studies in two union councils of Karachi," he said and added the pilot study would be conducted in Union Council Kharadar and Kehkashan of District South.

It may be noted that the Seroprevalence is the number of persons in a population who tested positive for COVID-19 based on serology specimen; often presented as percent of total specimens tested or as a proportion per 100,000 persons tested.

Disclosing the situation report of Coronavirus, the chief minister said that 46 patients have been cured against them 427 new cases emerged taking the tally of patients to 7102 in the province.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 3259 tests were conducted which resulted in 427 new cases. The health department has tested 61,020 tests so far, of them 11.6 percent results or 7102 patients were diagnosed as positive.

He said that 46 patients were cured and sent back to their homes.

The number of the patients recovered so far comes to 1341 or 19 percent of the total patients, he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah disclosed that four more patients died taking the death toll to 122 or 1.7 percent of the total patients. He added that 45 patients were in critical condition, of them 18 have been put on the ventilators.

Sharing the data of under treatment 5639 patients, the chief minister said that 4390 were in home isolation, 733 at Isolation centers and 516 in hospitals.

Syed Murad Ali Shah sharing the data of COVID19 cases in Karachi said that out of 427 cases detected in the province, 376 belonged to Karachi. "This shows that the number of new cases are not dropping down in the city, therefore people understanding the situation must take precautionary measures," he said and added children and women were also getting coronavirus infection.

He said that 131 new cases have been diagnosed in District South, 65 East, 54 Korangi, 47 West, 46 Central and 33 Malir. "Now we have 1401 cases in South, 1080 East, 501 Korangi, 484 Malir 572 in West," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that four new cases have been diagnosed in Ghotki, six in Hyderabad, , six in Larkana, six in Shaheed Benazirabad, four in Khairpur, five in Sukkur, two in Sanghar, one each in Thatta and Sujawal.

The chief minister once again urged the people of the province to observe SOPs, ensure social distancing. "This is new way of life and we have adopt it," he concluded.