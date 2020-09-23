UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Sindh Orders Implementation Of SOPs In Educational Institutions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 06:49 PM

Chief Minister Sindh orders implementation of SOPs in educational institutions

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Sindh Education department to ensure implementation of Standard Operational Procedure (SOPs) in all educational institutions so that children could be protected from epidemics

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Sindh education department to ensure implementation of Standard Operational Procedure (SOPs) in all educational institutions so that children could be protected from epidemics.

"The institutions, public or private, which violate the SOPs must be brought to book." This he said on Wednesday while presiding over a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the province, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtz Ali Shah, Secretary Education Ahmed Bux Narejo, Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi,Dr Bari, Dr Faisal, Dr Sara of WHO and other concerned.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani told the chief minister that he visited most of the schools when they were reopened on September 15 but found most of them [schools] were not following the SOPs, therefore he decided to close them from grade VI to VIII and now they would reopen on September 28.

He added that during this closure time the schools would be able develop necessary mechanisms to implement the SOPs.

The chief minister expressed displeasure and directed the minister to issue necessary instructions to all the educational institutions, public and private, to ensure implementation of the SOP in the larger interest of the children. "Those who fail to implement SOP take strict action against them," he said.

Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi briefing the chief minister said that there were 3158 active cases in the province till Tuesday, of them 2092 in Karachi division, 670 Hyderabad, 81 Mirpurkhas, 101 Shaheed Benazirabad, 96 Sukkur and 118 Larkana.

It was disclosed that stemming from COVID-19 there were only eight cases in March, 109 in April, 385 May, 904 June, 817 in July, 186 in August and 62 in September.

At this the chief minister said that the figure showed the epidemic was at its peak in June and then started declining, therefore we have to contain it further by proper implementation of SOPs.

The meeting was told that the high areas include markets, shopping malls, tourist spots, hotels, processions and crowded gathering, shrines, restaurants, polio and dengue health workers and office workers.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Dengue Martyrs Shaheed Polio Education Hyderabad Bari Sukkur Larkana Nasir Jatoi March April May June July August September Murad Ali Shah Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Laid Foundation For Healt ..

36 minutes ago

China to spend four trillion dollars on BRI: Mian ..

41 minutes ago

On The Occasion Of World Maritime Day-2020 (Wmd-20 ..

49 minutes ago

Commissioner for continuing operation against encr ..

1 minute ago

Two gangs busted, bikes and valuables recovered

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects students’ forum building, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.