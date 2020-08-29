Chief Minister Sindh orders survey of damages to infrastructure, houses, crops etc

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Planning and Development department and revenue boards to conduct a survey of the damages caused to the infrastructure, homes and crops after heavy rain so that rehabilitation of road network and compensation could be awarded for the damaged houses.

He, however, released Rs5 million to each deputy commissioner of Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions for dewatering rain water and other similar works.

He expressed these views on Saturday while presiding over a meeting to review post-rainfall situation in all the districts, including Karachi here at the CM House, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, SMBR Qazi Shahid Parvez, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput, all deputy commissioners of Karachi division.

The divisional commissioners of other divisions of the province attended the meeting through video link.

The chief minister said that the heavy rains have damaged the road network in Karachi, therefore just after the next spell the repair work must be started.

He directed chairman P&D to call PD Karachi project Khalid Masroor and ask him to start repair work.

"I have directed all the deputy commissioners of the city to conduct a survey of the damaged road, nullas, streets, gutters and submit the same to chairman P&D for necessary estimates and approval so that work could be started," he said.

The chief minister said that almost all the major roads in the city have been cleaned but the deputy commissioners were facing shortage of workers and manpower to get the streets cleaned.

He directed secretary finance to release Rs5 million to each deputy commissioner of Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas division for disposal of rain water, and other smaller works.

To a question, Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput told the chief minister that the route of Muharram procession has been cleared but there was ample water accumulated at Tower.

The chief minister directed the Commissioner to depute special workers teams and get the entire route of the procession cleared.

The chief minister was told that almost all the main arteries of the city have been cleared, except the streets, villages and localities established along the embankments of Gujar Nalla, Malir River and Sukkun River.

The chief minister was told the West district has six sub-divisions whee properties have been damaged in Gulshan-e-Ghazi, Block-6, Mominabad, Surjani, Dil Murad Mohalla, Rahimdad Goth, Sindhi Para, Bangali Para, Bismillah colony, Juma Shah Goth, Dehhalkani, Zodo Goth and Juma Goth which have been addressed to some extent.

The DC said that houses in Zodo Goth and Juma Goth submerged.

The chief minister directed the DC to conduct a survey of the damages and submit them in the P&D and SMBR office.

DC central Sohail Odho told the chief minister that the roads damaged in his district, include Sher Shah Suri Road to Golimar, Shershah Noor Jehan Road, Shahrah-e-Pakistan to Teen Hatti to Sohrab Goth, water pump road to peoples chowrangi and Mianwali Link Road, Luckyone to Anda Mor, roads around Nagan Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, Ziauddin Chowrangi, Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi, 4k Chowrangi, Power house Chowrangi, Karimabad Chowrangi, Landi Kotal, New Karachi 7000/9000 nalla road, Allah wali, Nala Stop, three underpasses road in Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, sub-division and others have been damaged due to urban flooding caused by heavy rains.

DC South Irash Sodhar told the chief minister that all the major nullas discharged in the sea in the South district, therefore the water which accumulated in the South area was disposed of with difficulty.

He said that some areas of Bath Island, Gulshan-i-Faisal and some blocks of the Clifton have some water in their low lying areas, otherwise the main arteries of the district have been cleared.

The chief minister directed DC South to clear all the areas and conduct a survey of the damaged roads and submit a detailed report to the chairman P&D.

DC Korangi Shaharyar told the chief minister that the nalla at a collage on Ibrahim Hyderi road has encroachments where college administration has constructed car parking. Otherwise, Korangi and Landhi have been cleared.

The chief minister was told that some streets have water which was being cleared.

Malir: DC Malir Ganhwar Leghari said that the main roads, including industrial areas of his district have been cleared, however, some villages located on the nallas have submerged. He assured the chief minister that he would give a detailed report of the establishment on the nallas and of the damaged roads and houses within three days to the P&D department.

The chief minister directed the deputy commissioner to work out a detailed plan for rehabilitation of Marvi Goth and adjoining villages, except those located on the embankment of Malir River and submit through commissioner Karachi.

The DC East told the chief minister that all the main roads of the East have been cleared but some water had accumulated at Nipa Chowrangi which was being disposed of.

The chief minister directed all the deputy commissioners to clear all the streets and report him. Every road and street must be made motorable.

In the meeting prolonged power failure in the city was pointed against which people have started staging protests.

The commissioner said that the K.Electric has 1900 feeders in the city, of them 1730 have been restored and 170 were yet to be restored.

The chief minister said that major areas of DHA were without electricity, at this the chief minister was told that most of the streets were inundated. The KE does not restore electricity in the area where water is stagnant, the chief minister was apprised.

The Commissioner Mirpurkhas said that the heavy rainfall has damaged 80 percent crops in Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar. As far as rain water accumulation in the low -lying areas is concerned it has been cleared, except some katchiabadis.

Commissioner said that LBOD was flowing at its maximum capacity. It has a design discharge of 4900 cusecs against which it was flowing at 9000 cusecs and could overspill, particularly at Jhudo and Naukot.

The chief minister directed the commissioner to keep monitoring of the LBOD and ensure its safe and secure flow.

He also directed Minister Revenue to conduct a survey of the damaged crops in Mirpurkhas division.

The commissioner said that around 200 kutcha and pucca houses have been damaged in his division.

Commissioner Saheeed Benazirabad said that Khipro received 320 mm rainfall and three deaths were reported from Sanghar. The heavy rains have caused damage to 1700 houses.

He said that he has sent a request for declaring 76 Dehs of Khipro as calamity hit areas.

He said that Daur has plenty of water accumulated in the streets and low lying areas which were being disposed of.

Commissioner Hyderabad Abbas Baloch said that 14 people lost their lives during heavy rain in his division, otherwise overall condition has been controlled.

He said that the Muharram procession route has been cleared.

The people living along the bank of river Inudus have been warned to move to safe areas.

Baloch said that people had made some breaches in MNV drain to water their crops which became wide with heavy rain and they caused flood like situation in rural areas of KN Shah and Johi. The breaches have been plugged.

The Manchhar had also developed some breaches but they were covered in a short time.

Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Mahesar said that one person had died due to lightning but otherwise his division received normal rains. A similar report was given by the commissioner Larkana Shafiq Mahesar.