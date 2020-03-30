Chief Minister Sindh orders withdrawal of FIRs filed against Ulema

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Sindh police department to withdraw all the FIRs registered against Imam of mosques and others for violating code of conduct made for Friday prayers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Sindh police department to withdraw all the FIRs registered against Imam of mosques and others for violating code of conduct made for Friday prayers.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of Ulema and religious scholars of different school of thought here at CM House.

He said "we, in consolation with leading doctors and Ulema of different school of thought, had decided that due to the threat of coronavirus, the Juma prayer will be held amongst the Imam of the mosque, the moazen, Khadim and two others but unfortunately some people violated this code of conduct, as a result, the law took its own course." Syed Murad Ali Shah said that since the ulema have raised the issue of registration of cases against them, therefore right now "I am directing the inspector general of police to with withdraw the FIRs registered against Imam and other people all over Sindh with the request [to ulemas] to keep their juma congregation limited to five people as has been agreed earlier." The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Syed Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IGP Sind Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Prof. Dr Abdul bari and ulemans, Ulema mein Muti Taqi Usmani, Mufti Imran Usmani, Mufti Zubair Usmani, Dr Adil, Maulana Imdadullah, Dr Saeed Sikandar, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Mufti Rehman Amjd, Mufti Abid Mubarak, Mufti Rafi-ur-Rehman, Allama Shahensha Hussain Rizvi, Mufti Yousif Kashmiri, Maulana Abdul Waheed aur Mufti Abdur Rehman.

The chief minister said that on February 26 the first case of coronavirus was detected in Sindh and on the same day he held an emergency meeting and decided to close the schools.

"The situation went on aggravating and we kept following the situation in our decisions," he said and added he announced 15 days holidays in government office, closed restaurant, then shopping centers and finally decided to declare complete lock down because the number of cases was increasing "Today, we have 508, including 171 cases of local transmission, this is why I am requesting each and every one to maintain social distancing and avoid gatherings and congregations.

The chief minister said that the decision to limit `jamaat' was taken after thorough discussion, debate and consideration with all the stakeholders.

"The objective is to save our people from this disease and with the cooperation and support of Ulema this has become possible," he said.

"Alhamdullillah, our mosques are open, five times azan is given there and jamaat of limited people is also held there � this is what is required," he said and added let the threat is over, everything would become normal.

The chief minister once again urged Ulemas to keep announcing from the mosque that the jamaat would be limited therefore urge them people to offer prayers at their homes.

The CM Sindh said that had he not imposed lockdown and taken extra ordinary steps, the virus would have caused heavy loss in the province. "Yes, it has not been eliminated but we have slowed down its spread and have contained it," he said.

The chief minister told the ulemas that the FIRS registered against them were being withdrawn and the sureties would be returned to the people who have already obtained bails from different courts,".

The ulemas eulogized the efforts of the chief minister and assured him their full support in its efforts to contain coronavirus.