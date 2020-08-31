UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sindh Participates In Ashura Procession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:55 PM

Chief Minister Sindh participates in Ashura procession

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday led the Aushura procession from Capri Cinema, M.A Jinnah Road to the turning of Garden road

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday led the Aushura procession from Capri Cinema, M.A Jinnah Road to the turning of Garden road.

He reviewed the security of the route up to M.A Jinnah Road and in the evening took aerial view of the procession along with IG Police Mushtaq Maher, said a statement issued on Monday.

The chief minister visited Command & Control Center at Civic Center where IG Sindh and his team briefed the chief minister about the monitoring of procession.

They also told the CM Sindh that they had installed cameras with the features of facial recognition.

The chief minister visited Kharadar which was inundated with rain water. In his presence, he got 20 machines installed there to clear the area. The cleaning work was in progress.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also visited K-Electric main Grid Station at Khayaban-i-Shaheed where rain water had gushed in around the installation.

He provided them pumping machines to clear their grid station and their 27 sub-stations.

The CM Sindh also visited the entire DHA-phase-IV area and installed heavy suction and pumping machines to dispose of stagnant water from the area.

