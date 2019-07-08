UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sindh Pays Tribute To Edhi

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:24 PM

Chief Minister Sindh pays tribute to Edhi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the occasion of third death anniversary of legendary social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi said that Mr. Edhi had re-written modern history of selfless social services.

In a statement on Monday, the CM Sindh said "Edhi had respect for humanity and he served them without any discrimination," added that there was hardly any recent example of such a man in recent history.

Abdul Sattar Edhi despite his old age kept toiling to provide relief to the homeless, ailing and poor people. This was the manifestation of his commitment to his cause.

