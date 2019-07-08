Chief Minister Sindh pays tribute to Edhi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the occasion of third death anniversary of legendary social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi said that Mr. Edhi had re-written modern history of selfless social services

In a statement on Monday, the CM Sindh said "Edhi had respect for humanity and he served them without any discrimination," added that there was hardly any recent example of such a man in recent history.

Abdul Sattar Edhi despite his old age kept toiling to provide relief to the homeless, ailing and poor people. This was the manifestation of his commitment to his cause.