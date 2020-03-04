Chief Minister Sindh reviews 346 uplift schemes worth Rs16.87 bn for Larkana

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday reviewed 346 schemes worth Rs 16.87 billion going on in Larkana division and directed the elected representatives to give ownership to the development works so that their quality and timely completion could be ensured

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday reviewed 346 schemes worth Rs 16.87 billion going on in Larkana division and directed the elected representatives to give ownership to the development works so that their quality and timely completion could be ensured.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Nisar Khuhro, Syed Nasir Shah, Shabir Bijarani, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, concerned secretaries, commissioner and DIG Larkana division, MNAs and MPAs and other officials concerned at the CM's House here on Wednesday.

The development schemes of Larkana division reviewed include 109 schemes at Rs5.71 billion which are going on against which Rs 2.92 billion or 51 per cent of funds have been released while the expenditures are Rs 1.63 billion have been utilized which are 56 per cent of the releases.

There are 16 schemes at Rs 145.4 million for which 100 per cent funds have been released and would be completed by the end of this financial year. The other 16 schemes for which 83 per cent funds have been released, would be completed.

There are 35 district specific schemes at Rs 2.65 billion against which Rs 1.56 billion have been released and their progress is 69 per cent. The chief minister directed the deputy commissioner and elected representatives to give them ownership and get them completed.

There are 70 development schemes are in progress in Kambar-Shadadkot at Rs3.21 billion against which Rs 2.1 billion or 66 per cent funds have been released while the expenditures are Rs 1.45 billion which is 69 per cent of the total releases.

There are nine schemes at Rs 113.63 million for which total funds have been released and are expected to be completed by the end of current financial year.

There are 17 other schemes at Rs 1.12 billion for which funds in two equal installments are being released. The progress of these schemes is 62 per cent and they are also likely to be completed by the end of May, 2020.

The 21 district specific schemes at Rs1.37 billion have a progress of 80 per cent, therefore the chief minister directed their completion by end of December 2020.

Three are 44 schemes at Rs 2.05 billion are in progress in Shikarpur against which Rs 1.11 billion or 54 per cent funds have been released while the utilization is Rs 674.05 million which comes at 60 per cent of the total releases.

There are two schemes at Rs 3.51 million for which 100 per cent funds have been released and nine other schemes at Rs 612.13 million for which 83 per cent funds have been released.

The chief minister directed the Finance department to release the reaming funds so that these 11 schemes could be completed by end o June, 2020.

There are 53 on-going schemes at Rs 3.08 billion in Jacobabad district, for which Rs 2.17 billion or 71 per cent funds have been released while the expenditures are Rs 1.41 billion or 65 per cent.

The chief minister said that out of 53 schemes, 36 schemes would be completed during the current financial year. The remaining 17 schemes at Rs 438.57 million are new for which Rs 26.14 million have been released but expenditures are nil, he said.

Therefore, the chief minister directed the P&D department to complete these schemes in the next financial year.

There are 70 schemes of Rs 2.82 billion are on-going in Kashmore-Kandhkot against which Rs 1.48 billion or 52 per cent funds have been released while the expenditures are Rs 910.734 million or 61 per cent.

There are 12 schemes at Rs121.53 million for which 100 per cent funds are being released while funds of 16 schemes are being released in two installments so that 28 schemes can be completed by the end of this year.

There are 29 on-going district specific schemes at Rs1.4 billion which would also be completed by the end of this December.