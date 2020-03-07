Chief Minister Sindh reviews accommodation arrangements made for coming pilgrims at Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :A batch of 300 pilgrims have left Taftan on Saturday evening for Jacoababd and the second batch would leave on March 10 and all of them would be kept in quarantine at Sukkur.

This was disclosed in the meeting of 10thTaskforce on Coronavirus chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Saturday, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Pechuho, Syed nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq maher, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Adl IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Adl Chief Secretary Home Usman Chacahr, Secretary Finanace Hassan Naqvi, Secretary health Zahid Abbasi, Secretary Works Imran Atta Soomro, DG PDMA Salman Shah, DG Surveillance Dr Ashfaq Memon, Dr Faisal of Aga Khan, Dr Pawan of CAA, Lt Col Saad of 5 Corps, Dr Akhtar Aziz of Idus Hospital, Dr Sara of WHO, Col Hafeez of Rangers, Abdul rauf of FIA and Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Mahesar and his team joined the meeting on video link.

Secretary health Dr Zahid Abbasi told the chief minister that he had sent four samples for coronavirus test, and all of them have been diagnosed as negative. Of the four suspects, one was from Karsaz, other from Old Sabzi mandi, third one from East and the fourth one belonged to Karsaz.

The first patient has recovered completely and have been discharged from the hospital while the two other patients were also recovering fast. A sample of coronavirus suspect of South has been sent for test.

The chief minister was told that the Sindh government has conducted 100 tests till this Saturday of them 97 were diagnosed as negative while three were positive, and one of them have been cured and released from the hospital.

The meeting was told that 282 pilgrims who returned from Iran have been put in quarantine at their home, of the 17 pilgrims would complete their isolation period on this Saturday, five on March 8, 30 on March 9, 63 on March 10, 25 on March 11, 34 on March 12, 66 on March 13, 11 on march 14 another 11 on March 15, two on March 16, five on March 17 and 12 on March 18 and one on March 19. During their isolation they are checked off and on by the concerned team of doctors.

The chief minister was told that 300 pilgrims have left Taftan for Jacobabad today (Saturday) at 6 pm.

Arrangements for their accommodation has been made in Sukkur.

The Commissioner Sukkur joined the meeting through video link in the meeting briefed the chief minister about the facilities made available at the pace where the in-coming pilgrims would be kept in isolation.

The chief minister directed the commissioner to make best residential arrangements for them and provide them three-time healthy food, including team whenever they want and fruit and other refreshments. "I want you to keep them happy and content," he said.

The commissioner said that he would receive the pilgrims and provide them all the facilities, including cleanliness etc.

The chief minister also directed the DHO Sukkur and his special team constituted to check the in-coming pilgrim to take the samples of the suspects regularly and send the same to Aga Khan for lab test.

The commissioners said that he has made accommodation arrangements for 500 pilgrims at Sukkur and arrangement for another 300 would be made within next two days.

The chief minister was told that another batch of pilgrims would leave Taftan for Sukkur on March 10, 2020. Therefore, arrangements for them may also made accordingly.

DG PDMA Salman Shah told the meeting that he has already sent beds, cushions, bed sheets and necessary utensils to Sukkur for the use of the pilgrims.

The WHO representatives suggested that some counsellor may also be arranged for counselling of the suspects at Sukkur camp. The chief minister directed the DHO Sukkur to check all the in-coming pilgrims when the reach at the camp.

The chief minister also directed airport authorities to check the travelers coming from Italy and Kore at Airport and share their reports with the health department.

The chief minister said that in Iran 1000 new cases of coronavirus have emerged which was alarming for us also. 'Our precautionary measure as advised to the people of Sindh must be continued," he concluded.