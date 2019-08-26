Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah advises people to perform Zabeeha on third day of eid due to rains

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has advised the people of Hyderabad and adjoining districts to try to perform the religious obligation of Zabeeha on the third day of Eid due to rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ):Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has advised the people of Hyderabad and adjoining districts to try to perform the religious obligation of Zabeeha on the third day of Eid due to rains.

The CM chaired a meeting here Sunday evening with the elected representatives and government officials of different departments and also spoke to the media at the Commissioner House.

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah, MNAs, MPAs of Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Mayor Hyderbad Municipal Corporation were also present.

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbass Baloch, officials of Hyderabad Development Authority and the elected representatives briefed the CM.

"We have to protect the citizens of Hyderabad from the rain entailed diversities," the CM underlined.

He said the population of urban Hyderabad was over 1.5 million people and that of the rural Hyderabad around 600,000.

The CM asked the elected representatives of both the PPP and MQM-P to mutually prepare proposals for development schemes in order to develop infrastructure of Hyderabad after the rainfall.

He told that he had directed Sindh LG minister to visit Hyderabad after Eid and meet the representatives and the officials in that regard.

The CM said the World Bank was ready to finance reforms in the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, adding a similar package could be negotiated for Water and Sanitation Agency of Hyderabad.

"We want to make WASA a service oriented organization," he emphasized, adding the same was required for HMC and HDA.

Shah told that the World Bank wanted introduction of water flow meters for the consumers of KWSB.

He asked the elected representatives of Hyderabad to rise above their political differences to prepare project proposals to develop the city's infrastructure.

Earlier, the CM visited Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta and Badin districts.

He said Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin had received record rainfall.

He said the dewatering of rainwater was going on in the low lying areas of those cities.

The CM also directed the local government officials to maintain cleanliness during the Eid holidays.

The CM later visited the Kotri barrage in Jamshoro district.