Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting regarding Sukkur quarantine center

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Important meeting regarding Sukkur quarantine center chaired by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was held on Tuesday.

Minister of Health, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Secretary Health, and other concerned officers attended the meeting, said a statement.

The CM Sindh directed for full facilities to pilgrims in Sukkur Labor Colony.

He directed management to provide all required equipments there.