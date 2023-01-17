Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expresses gratitude to people for extending confidence in PPP in LG election

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his thanks to the people of the province for extending full confidence in Pakistan Peoples Party and electing its candidates with a thumping majority in local government elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his thanks to the people of the province for extending full confidence in Pakistan Peoples Party and electing its candidates with a thumping majority in local government elections.

In a brief chat with media persons during the visit of the late M.

H Panhwar Institute of Sindh Studies Jamhoro on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that it was the confidence of the people in PPP leadership that the party has emerged as the single largest party in local government election in Karachi.

He said that the party leadership would contact and negotiate with the leadership of Jamat Islami to elect its Mayor Karachi, which he said is the right of the PPP.

Among others, Sindh education Minister Syed Sardar Shah and MNA Sikandar Ali Rahupoto were also present on the occasion.