Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for launching rotation system for equitable distribution of water

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) to launch rotation system for distribution of water in the city and inform the public through its website so that people know about the schedule of water supply in their area.

This he said on Friday while presiding over a meeting of Local Government department to evolve strategy regarding arrangements and preparation for monsoon/heavy rains starting from July 29 and work out a plan for equitable distribution of water in the city, said a statement.

The Sindh CM said that the KW&SB has to take over the entire system in a transparent manner.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Secretary Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah, MD KWSB Asadullah Khan and other concerned officers of water board.

The Minister for Local Government said that there was 406 MGD net supply of water in the city against a requirement of 918 MGD.

At this the chief minister said almost there was a 50 percent shortage, therefore distribution water must be made equitably.

A rotation system as is planned by Irrigation department during water shortages may also be replicated by KWSB in the city, he said and added presently some areas are getting water regularly while the others were waiting for weeks, which, he termed as injustice and unfair practice.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he had solid reports that the Valve-men have established their parallel sway in the water distribution system. The valve-men involved in favoritism must be identified and criminal cases may also initiated against them, he urged minister local government.

He directed KWSB MD Asadullah Khan to work out a detailed rotation plan and upload it on its Website so that people must know when they would receive water.

He also directed him to launch operation against illegal water connections and theft. "It is also a big challenge for KWSB and must be dealt accordingly.

The chief minister also urged Minister Local Government to engage water board engineers for proper maintenance and upgradation of water distribution system so that 30 percent line losses/theft could be controlled.

"If you succeed in controlling 30 percent water losses you would be able to save 174 MGD water which is a big deal," he told the minister Local Government.

The chief minister said that the Met department has issued a forecast of heavy rains starting from July 29 in the city.

Therefore, necessary arrangements which include cleanliness of nullahs, proper maintenance of sewerage system and repair of depressions on the road must be made.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said that there were 16 Nullahs under KMC and they were given Rs 500 million last year.

The chief minister said that the KMC must have a work plan for cleaning of nullahs so that necessary funds could be released.

He said that the KMC must make a profiling of each and every nullah which include length, katcha and pacca portions, portions under encroachment, choking points, the points from where filth and garbage was dumped or dropped. "Without a detailed engineering plan you cannot clean nullahs or maintain them," he said.

Saeed Ghani said that he had convened a meeting of all local bodies of the city in which a comprehensive plan would be worked out to handle heavy downpour, if rained, efficiently.

He said that he was in touch with other civic agencies operating in the city so that a joint working plan could be made.

The chief minister directed Minister Local Government to keep all the Local Bodies concerned staff on alert and keep inspecting all the troubling points where rain water accumulates so that they could be maintained properly.

He urged KW&SB to start patrolling on bulk transmission system, canals, syphons, conduits and other installations located in the areas of Dhabeji, Gharo, Pipri and NEK pumping stations and filter plants.

In case of power failure at the pumping station complaint must be filed with Kelectric immediately so that water and pumping stations could function smoothly.

Managing Director Water Board Asadullah Khan briefed the chief minister about his preparedness for the upcoming expected heavy rains.