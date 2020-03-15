(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ):Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday participated in a meeting held by Prime Minister's Special Assistant Dr Zafar Mirza through video link.

A statement issued by the CM House here said the chief minister told the PM's special aide that the provincial government had generated funds from its own resources, while the World Bank had also pledged financial assistance.

However, the provincial disaster management authority may need some equipments for which a list would be sent to National Disaster Management Authority, he mentioned.

The Sindh chief minister, while pointing at chief minister Balochistan, said 283 pilgrims from Taftan had reached Sukkur but it must be ensured that the number of pilgrims put aboard buses should not be allowed to get down anywhere on the way till they reach at border with Sindh where the Sindh government had made necessary arrangements.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has imposed ban on traveling of government officers as well.