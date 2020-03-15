UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Joins Meeting Of PM's Special Assistant On Health Through Video Link

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:11 AM

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah joins meeting of PM's Special Assistant on Health through video link

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday participated in a meeting held by Prime Minister's Special Assistant Dr Zafar Mirza through video link

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ):Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday participated in a meeting held by Prime Minister's Special Assistant Dr Zafar Mirza through video link.

A statement issued by the CM House here said the chief minister told the PM's special aide that the provincial government had generated funds from its own resources, while the World Bank had also pledged financial assistance.

However, the provincial disaster management authority may need some equipments for which a list would be sent to National Disaster Management Authority, he mentioned.

The Sindh chief minister, while pointing at chief minister Balochistan, said 283 pilgrims from Taftan had reached Sukkur but it must be ensured that the number of pilgrims put aboard buses should not be allowed to get down anywhere on the way till they reach at border with Sindh where the Sindh government had made necessary arrangements.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has imposed ban on traveling of government officers as well.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister World Bank Sukkur May Border Murad Ali Shah From Government

Recent Stories

US Snap-Back Sanctions Cost Iran $200Bln - Rouhani

18 minutes ago

Business Continuity Readiness Guidelines launched ..

31 minutes ago

Trump Slams Fed for Keeping Uncompetitive Benchmar ..

11 minutes ago

France's Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 4,499 With 91 ..

18 minutes ago

Ben Dunk upbeat to win against Multan Sultans

11 minutes ago

Israeli Health Ministry Warns Against Panic Buying

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.