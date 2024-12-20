Open Menu

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Meets Governors KP, Punjab To Discuss Various Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 07:39 PM

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Governors KP, Punjab to discuss various issues

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting here on Friday with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, and the Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider and discussed the overall political situation of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting here on Friday with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, and the Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider and discussed the overall political situation of the country.

The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Jam Ikram Dharejo, and Jam Khan Shoro.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the overall political situation of the country and the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Special focus was placed on the security situation in Kurram, with all leaders expressing serious concern over the issue. They also criticized the roles of both the Federal and provincial governments in addressing the crisis.

The leaders praised the efforts of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, acknowledging his role as the President of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They commended the performance of the PRCS under his leadership, highlighting its commendable services during challenging times.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Punjab Law And Order Sardar Saleem Haider Faisal Karim Kundi Murad Ali Shah All

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Go ..

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Governors KP, Punjab to discuss ..

44 seconds ago
 Mayor Hyderabad briefs World Bank delegation about ..

Mayor Hyderabad briefs World Bank delegation about development, required works

14 seconds ago
 Israeli settlers set mosque on fire in occupied We ..

Israeli settlers set mosque on fire in occupied West Bank

10 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth Council

46 seconds ago
 Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Kh ..

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs expediting w ..

47 seconds ago
 Home deptt working to identify mafia behind synthe ..

Home deptt working to identify mafia behind synthetic drugs: Secretary

50 seconds ago
Two-day conference on Human Rights concludes at SA ..

Two-day conference on Human Rights concludes at SALU

12 minutes ago
 Nepali experts visit brick kilns in tehsil Jaranwa ..

Nepali experts visit brick kilns in tehsil Jaranwala

12 minutes ago
 AJK launches 40 million projects in Coordination w ..

AJK launches 40 million projects in Coordination with TIKA

12 minutes ago
 District admin to ensure road safety during sugarc ..

District admin to ensure road safety during sugarcane crushing season

21 minutes ago
 Credit Suisse collapse probe slams banking regulat ..

Credit Suisse collapse probe slams banking regulator

18 minutes ago
 Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spai ..

Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spain for tax crimes

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan