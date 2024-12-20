Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Governors KP, Punjab to discuss various issues

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting here on Friday with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, and the Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider and discussed the overall political situation of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting here on Friday with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, and the Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider and discussed the overall political situation of the country.

The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Jam Ikram Dharejo, and Jam Khan Shoro.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the overall political situation of the country and the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Special focus was placed on the security situation in Kurram, with all leaders expressing serious concern over the issue. They also criticized the roles of both the Federal and provincial governments in addressing the crisis.

The leaders praised the efforts of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, acknowledging his role as the President of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They commended the performance of the PRCS under his leadership, highlighting its commendable services during challenging times.