UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Naval Chief Inaugurate Newly Constructed Sanghar High School Building

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Naval Chief inaugurate newly constructed Sanghar High School building

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Wednesday inaugurated new building of Government High School Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Wednesday inaugurated new building of Government High School Sanghar.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said despite limited resources, the provincial government was trying best for betterment of the general public.

He said last year's devastating floods inflicted damages in Sindh and the government had initiated construction of 2 million houses with the cost of Rs 6 billion funds.

The CM said that in the past, PPP workers were afraid to come to Sanghar, but due to the political wisdom of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, today this district had become a stronghold of the party.

He said the international standard roads were being constructed in the district while solar system and clean drinking water had been provided to the people of "Achhro Thar" a dessert area.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said that Pakistan's Primary education was the best education system in the world but we needed to focus on higher education and the research.

He urged the teachers to work hard as only they could make the country strong and stable through their teaching skills.

Pakistan Navy is at the forefront in the field of education and all the cadet colleges and schools of the province are being efficiently run by Pak Navy, Admiral Niazi said and added that apart from education and health welfare work would also be started in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

He said that Sanghar is his ancestral city and he received early education till Matriculation from here therefore he was feeling pleasure to visit here.

Sayed Murad Shah informed the audience that in recent floods over 20,000 schools had been damaged of them 7000 were completely destroyed.

He said provincial government was doing its best to repair these schools despite limited resources.

On the occasion, Head Master, Muhammad Iqbal Kunbhar also expressed pleasure on the visit of Admiral Niazi to his school.

Sindh Education Minister Sayed Sardar Ali Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, CM Sindh Sayed Murad Ali Shah, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Provincial Education Minister Sayed Sardar Ali Shah inaugurated the newly constructed building of Govt High School Sanghar.

The construction work of the school building was carried out by Sindh Government at the cost of Rs 125 million.

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi passed his Matriculation from this school in the year 1980.

He also visited his Matric class and memorized his school days.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Chief Minister World Education Water Thar Visit Sanghar Murad Ali Shah All From Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Al Hussaini participates in Qatar Economic Forum 2 ..

Al Hussaini participates in Qatar Economic Forum 2023

3 seconds ago
 Iran's IRGC Kills 2 Men Plotting Terrorist Attack ..

Iran's IRGC Kills 2 Men Plotting Terrorist Attack in Country's Southeast - Repor ..

4 minutes ago
 US Faces Growing Threat of Terrorism, Domestic Ext ..

US Faces Growing Threat of Terrorism, Domestic Extremism - Homeland Security Adv ..

4 minutes ago
 ATC issues written order regarding Imran Khan's ba ..

ATC issues written order regarding Imran Khan's bail in terrorism cases

4 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves verdict on ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves verdict on arrest of Saifullah Niazi

4 minutes ago
 Fundamental Changes Taking Place in Global Arena - ..

Fundamental Changes Taking Place in Global Arena - Putin

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.