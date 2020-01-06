Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah orders hiring of aircrafts to kill locust swarm in Thar

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Agriculture Department to hire a few latest aircraft's to spray over locust swarms in desert areas of the province so that they could be killed before start of their breeding

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Agriculture Department to hire a few latest aircraft's to spray over locust swarms in desert areas of the province so that they could be killed before start of their breeding.

While talking to Minister Agriculture Ismail Rahu here on Monday,Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the locust swarm attacks on standing crops in various parts of the province has caused serious loss to the framers in general and national and provincial economy in particular. The growers were quite upset and their loss has also hurt him a lot, he said.

He directed the minister agriculture to talk to UAE government and request them to provide aircraft to the Sindh government for conducting aerial spray in the desert area where locust swarm have settled for breeding.

"We have to kill them before their breeding, otherwise they could cause irreparable loss next year," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government would pay the rent of the aircrafts and provide them necessary material for spray.

The Cheif Minister has also sought help from Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijan who called on him here at CM House for hiring of aircraft's to spray locust in the desert area.

He talking to newly appointed Chinese Consul General in Karachi requested him to talk to his government and provide Sindh government with support of latest aircrafts for spray in the desert area.

The consul general assured the Chief Minister that he would talk to his government and would respond to him within next three days.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also thanked the Chinese government to establish a coal-fired power plant at Thar and also said that a Chinese company was working in Thar for coal mining.

He presented a memento, ajrak and Sindhi cap to the New Consul General and welcomed him in Sindh. He asked him to consider Sindh as his new home.