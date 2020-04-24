Chief Minister, Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah virtually inaugurates COVID-19 tele-screening, testing zone at AKU

The Aga Khan University (AKU) Hospital, Karachi has established a dedicated COVID-19 Screening and Testing Zone (CSTZ), within the Stadium Road Campus premises here which was virtually toured and inaugurated by Chief Minister, Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Aga Khan University (AKU) Hospital, Karachi has established a dedicated COVID-19 Screening and Testing Zone (CSTZ), within the Stadium Road Campus premises here which was virtually toured and inaugurated by Chief Minister, Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday.

The AKU's experts feel honored and humbled to work with the Sindh and the Federal governments to fight the pandemic by providing technical and capacity building support, said a statement.

The University Hospital has developed a comprehensive plan to tele-screen and test patients in a set-up that is on campus but away and separate from the outpatient clinics and main hospital.

For the first time in Pakistan, patients will stand in single modular booths where there is a physical barrier separating them and the healthcare staff.

This booth set up was designed in-house and will help eliminate patient-healthcare professional infection and contamination, as well as conserving precious supplies of personal protective equipment worn by the staff.

Additional processes have been included in infection control protocols, as well as clear physical distancing markings on the ground, to ensure a safe environment with minimal exposure for patients, attendants and the healthcare staff.

The COVID-19 screening and testing Zone (CSTZ) has been thoughtfully created as a safe zone for patients to confidently visit.

The CSTZ has a capacity of 300 tests per day; the FREE tele-screening appointments can be booked through 021 111-911-911. Financially challenged patients will be offered support through the Patient Welfare and Zakaat support programs.