UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Visits Coastal Area Of Keti Bunder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visits coastal area of Keti Bunder

In order to review arrangements to deal with the emergency situation in the wake of the threat alert of Cyclone Biparjoy, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the coastal area of Keti Bunder in District Thatta and inspected the situation of coastal settlements, seawater flow, embankments, rescue and relief arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :In order to review arrangements to deal with the emergency situation in the wake of the threat alert of Cyclone Biparjoy, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the coastal area of Keti Bunder in District Thatta and inspected the situation of coastal settlements, seawater flow, embankments, rescue and relief arrangements.

Commander Pak Navy, District Administration, Irrigation and other concerned officers also gave him a detailed briefing regarding the arrangements and other related matters.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the district administration and other concerned officers to shift the people of the coastal belt and surrounding areas to safer places and provide them accommodation, food and all other required basic facilities.

Later, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah talking to media said that the safety of the people's lives and properties was the top priority of the Sindh Government and in this situation no one would be left alone and helpless.

To a question, the Chief Minister Sindh said that it would not work if people refused to leave their homes for safer places on their will adding that it was the responsibility of the government to protect people's lives and properties and shift them to safer places and provide them with the required basic facilities there.

He urged people to move to safer places so that loss of precious lives could be avoided.

Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Relief and Rehabilitation Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, MPA Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Special Assistants Sadiq Ali Memon and Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Sohail Rajput, Director General PDMA Salman Shah, Commander Pak Navy Jawad, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, Deputy Commissioner Thatta Ghulam Farooq Soomro, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, officers of Irrigation, Drainage, Public Health and other concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Alert Hyderabad Nasir Thatta Adeel Hussain Murad Ali Shah Media All Government Top

Recent Stories

CTD arrests three suspects of hostile intelligence ..

CTD arrests three suspects of hostile intelligence agency

19 minutes ago
 Lab camp to be set up for twin cities artists

Lab camp to be set up for twin cities artists

19 minutes ago
 Emirates and Kenya Airways enter interline partner ..

Emirates and Kenya Airways enter interline partnership

30 minutes ago
 NAB chairman says reforms underway to improve bure ..

NAB chairman says reforms underway to improve bureau performance

19 minutes ago
 Debate on federal budget 2023-24 begins in Nationa ..

Debate on federal budget 2023-24 begins in National Assembly

19 minutes ago
 Emirates wins 5 top awards for health and safety e ..

Emirates wins 5 top awards for health and safety excellence in ground transport ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.