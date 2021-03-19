Chief Minister Sindh tasks revenue officers to collect Rs. 20 billion from Agriculture Income Tax

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday tasked revenue officers to collect Rs. 20 billion from agriculture income tax

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday tasked revenue officers to collect Rs. 20 billion from agriculture income tax.

Presiding over a Training Session of Revenue officers at Shahbaz Hall, CM Sindh said that the Revenue Officers have to complete the process of AIT assessment and prepare a list of Taxable Agricultural landowners before March 31.

The Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and other revenue officers of Hyderabad Divisions and all 9 districts attended the training session.

The Commissioner Hyderabad welcoming the Senior Member board of Revenue, Sindh, said that the training was much needed to bring officers at par with regard to collection of revenue taxes, laws, rules and regulations.

"Our Primary job is to implement revenue laws and collect Agricultural Income Taxes, Qazi Shahid Parvaiz said and urged the need to sensitize Assistant Commissioners and impart them training about the revenue laws.

He said that implementing court orders for drive against encroachment was important too, but it does not mean we forget our prime duties therefore the revenue officers need to focus on their prime duties, simultaneously.

He said that according to law every agriculturist having income above Rs 1.2 Million, has to pay AIT, and it was the duty of revenue officers to make sure the recovery of these taxes.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister wanted to develop agricultural sector which was not possible without generating financial resources, therefore Sindh Government has set Rs 20 Billion as a target for agricultural taxes and officers have to play role to achieve this target.