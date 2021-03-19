UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Sindh Tasks Revenue Officers To Collect Rs. 20 Billion From Agriculture Income Tax

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:41 PM

Chief Minister Sindh tasks revenue officers to collect Rs. 20 billion from Agriculture Income Tax

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday tasked revenue officers to collect Rs. 20 billion from agriculture income tax

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday tasked revenue officers to collect Rs. 20 billion from agriculture income tax.

Presiding over a Training Session of Revenue officers at Shahbaz Hall, CM Sindh said that the Revenue Officers have to complete the process of AIT assessment and prepare a list of Taxable Agricultural landowners before March 31.

The Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and other revenue officers of Hyderabad Divisions and all 9 districts attended the training session.

The Commissioner Hyderabad welcoming the Senior Member board of Revenue, Sindh, said that the training was much needed to bring officers at par with regard to collection of revenue taxes, laws, rules and regulations.

"Our Primary job is to implement revenue laws and collect Agricultural Income Taxes, Qazi Shahid Parvaiz said and urged the need to sensitize Assistant Commissioners and impart them training about the revenue laws.

He said that implementing court orders for drive against encroachment was important too, but it does not mean we forget our prime duties therefore the revenue officers need to focus on their prime duties, simultaneously.

He said that according to law every agriculturist having income above Rs 1.2 Million, has to pay AIT, and it was the duty of revenue officers to make sure the recovery of these taxes.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister wanted to develop agricultural sector which was not possible without generating financial resources, therefore Sindh Government has set Rs 20 Billion as a target for agricultural taxes and officers have to play role to achieve this target.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Agriculture Job Hyderabad March Murad Ali Shah All From Government Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

&#039;Sharjah Heritage Days&#039; starts tomorrow

16 minutes ago

Implementation of Corona SOPs in provincial metrop ..

5 minutes ago

Drones spark fire at Saudi refinery as Huthis adva ..

5 minutes ago

Studies Show New Coronavirus Variants Have Higher ..

5 minutes ago

Japan to Fully Examine Soil Samples Brought by Hay ..

9 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing regarding re-electi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.