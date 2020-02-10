UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Sindh To Inaugurate "Int'l Congress Of Soil Sciences" At Sindh Agriculture University On Feb 11

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:09 PM

Chief Minister Sindh to inaugurate

Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate "International Congress of Soil Sciences" at Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam on Wednesday (Feb 11).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate "International Congress of Soil Sciences" at Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam on Wednesday (Feb 11).

The 18th International Congress has been organized by Soil Society of Pakistan in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam and will be started at the main Auditorium of the varsity at about 10:00 am on February 11.

The President Soil Society of Pakistan and the Vice Chancellor University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prof. Dr. M Kaleem Abassi, Chairman Department of Soil Sciences Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, Professor Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar and Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro will be the key note speakers of the conference.

According to the scheduled program, the Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah has consented to be the chief guest of inaugural session of the conference.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Agriculture Tando Jam Azad Jammu And Kashmir February Congress Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

26 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

56 minutes ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

56 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

2 hours ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.