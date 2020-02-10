(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate "International Congress of Soil Sciences" at Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam on Wednesday (Feb 11).

The 18th International Congress has been organized by Soil Society of Pakistan in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam and will be started at the main Auditorium of the varsity at about 10:00 am on February 11.

The President Soil Society of Pakistan and the Vice Chancellor University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prof. Dr. M Kaleem Abassi, Chairman Department of Soil Sciences Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, Professor Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar and Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro will be the key note speakers of the conference.

According to the scheduled program, the Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah has consented to be the chief guest of inaugural session of the conference.