Chief Minister Sindh Urges For Imparting Education, Training To Differently-abled Persons

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that the differently-abled children are loving, caring and respectful for everyone and these qualities further flourish when they are imparted proper education and training

"We all have to support them by enrolling them in good educational institutions such as KVTC so that they can be made useful members of society." This he said while speaking at the graduation ceremony of differently-abled children organized by Karachi Vocational Training Center (KVTC) at a hotel.

The graduation ceremony was attended by CM Special Assistant Sadiq Memon, Senator Haseeb Khan, the CEO of KVTC, parents of the graduated children and heads of different multinational companies and notables.

He said that he honored to present medals of excellence to the graduated students of Karachi Vocational Training Centre who have passed their board examinations of STEVTA. "I congratulate Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, the CEO of KVTC and his entire team for organizing the first ever graduation ceremony of differently abled persons in Pakistan and taking their institute to the new height of success," he said.

Shah appreciating the proud parents of differently-abled persons said they believed in the potential of their children and got them enrolled in KVTC for their proper education and training.

He added that the Sindh government would be supporting the KVTC to realize their Vision 2030 under which 5,000 differently abled persons were planned to be enabled to start their professional life all over Sindh.

The CM said that it was quite encouraging to know that the KVTC has established hostels for the differently abled persons where they would be experiencing hostel life.

"The community depends on such institutes which integrate 'taleem' with the 'tarbiyat' so that the society accepts people with challenges and give them equal opportunities of living and earning amongst them," Murad Ali Shah said and pledged to support KVTC at all levels and be a voice for the differently abled.

Earlier, the chief minister awarded medals to the graduated students and took selfies with them.

