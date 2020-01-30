UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sindh Urges Local Councils To Be Self-sufficient

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:01 AM

Chief Minister Sindh urges local councils to be self-sufficient

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said the provincial government was paying electricity bills of the local bodies from last many year but now the local bodies would have to be self-sufficient by rationalizing its non-development expenditures and increasing its tax collections and base

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said the provincial government was paying electricity bills of the local bodies from last many year but now the local bodies would have to be self-sufficient by rationalizing its non-development expenditures and increasing its tax collections and base.

This he said while presiding over a joint meeting of Energy and Finance departments to discuss the issues of power companies claims of electricity bill outstanding against local bodies, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Advocate General Salman Talib, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro Secretary LG Roshan Shaikh, Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi and other concerned officers.

The chief minister constituted a committee comprising Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh and Secretary Finance to prepare a plan so that onward local councils could pay their power bills.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed Secretary local government to meet with his local bodies and urged them explore ways and means to increase their revenue resources.

The chief minister clear cut issued instructions to the local government department to introduce reforms in local bodes, develop a mechanism for payment of salaries, remove ghost employees, if and even check the pension record of the local bodies whether they were disbursed properly or not.

