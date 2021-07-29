Chief Minister Sindh urges ulema to foster unity, observe 'Ashura' as per code of conduct

Owing to dangerous spike in the fourth wave of Coronavirus, and on-going monsoon season Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday urged Ulema (Religious Scholars) of different school of thoughts to promote and strengthen inter-faith harmony and observe 'Ashura' in accordance with strict code of conduct issued by the government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Owing to dangerous spike in the fourth wave of Coronavirus, and on-going monsoon season Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday urged Ulema (Religious Scholars) of different school of thoughts to promote and strengthen inter-faith harmony and observe 'Ashura' in accordance with strict code of conduct issued by the government.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of Ulema of different school of thought here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to CM Waqar Mehdi, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, DG Rangers DG Rangers Major Gen. Iftikhar Hussain, Adl IG Special Branch Ghulam Nabi Memon, Adl IG Karachi Imran Minhas.

The ulema include President Jaffarya Pakistan Maulana Syed Jaffer Naqvi, Allama Syed Shahensha Naqvi, Maulana Mohammad Hussain Masoodi, Maulana Syed Razi Haider, Maulana Syed baqar Abbas, Allama Syed Furqan Haider, Allama Nisar Ahmed, Allama Syed Baqar Zaidi, Maulana Asghar Naqvi, Syed Shabar Zaidi, Allama Mubashir, S.M Naqi jaffer, Allama Dr Jameel Rathore, Allama Kokab Okarvi, Haji Rafiq Pardesi, Shah Abdul Haq Qadri, Mohammad Saleem Atari, Maulana tauqir Mustafa, Mohammad Shahid Ghori, Allama Nazir Taqvi, Allama Rahim jafferi, Maulana Ferozuddin ehmani, Maulana Manzar-ul-Haq Thanvi and others.

The chief minister said that the fourth wave of COVID-19 had proved to be more dangerous and the monsoon season was in full swing.

Therefore, the police in consultation of the ulema and their organizations had worked out an agreement and code of conduct. "If you will abide by the agreed plan everything will go smooth and peaceful," he said.

He said that the situation was very serious, therefore irrespective of any difference we had to forge unity in our ranks. "We have to respect each other," he said.

Minister Religious Affairs Nasir Shah said that peace committees had been constituted and the Home department had issued code of conduct.

Therefore, the peace committees have to play their role and code of conduct must be followed in true letter and spirit.

The ulema assured the chief minister that the guidelines issued by the government would be followed in true letter and spirit.

The Ulema gave suggestions which government assured them to implement for peaceful observance of 'Ashura'.