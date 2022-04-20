UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sindh Visits Dadu's Fire-hit Village, Orders High Level Inquiry Of Tragedy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday visited fire hit village Faiz Muhammad Chandio in Dadu district and offered condolences to the families of those burnt to death in the blaze tragedy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday visited fire hit village Faiz Muhammad Chandio in Dadu district and offered condolences to the families of those burnt to death in the blaze tragedy.

According to hand out issued by Sindh Information department, Chief Minister was accompanied by provincial minister Sayed Nasir Hussain Shah, Advisor Fayaz Ali Butt, Nawab Wasan, MNA Rafique Jamali, MPA Ms. Kalsoom Chandio and other PPP leaders during his visit to the ill-fated village where fire tragedy brought havoc on Monday night.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed regret over the fire incident and rejected the impression that the Sindh government was unaware of the tragedy.

He said that the government would extend all possible assistance to the fire victims so that their sufferings could be mitigated.

The Sindh Chief Minister also announced a high-level inquiry into the fire tragedy so that those responsible could be identified.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also announced that Faridabad would be given the status of town committee with provision of a fire brigade vehicle.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem Rehman Memon, DIG Pir Muhammad Shah, DC Dadu Samiullah Nisar Shaikh, SSP Irfan Samo and other officers were also present on the occasion.

