Chief Minister Sindh visits relief camps set up for rain-hit people in Umerkot

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said this year Sindh has received heavy rain as compared to downpour of last monsoon, causing damages to mud houses and standing crops.

He expressed these views while visiting relief camps set up for rain-hit people in Samaaro, Kunri and Umerkot.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that Sindh government was fully aware about the miseries of rain-hit areas and shifting the people to safer places on priority basis.

He said that food and ration was being provided to people. Chief Minister said that twenty districts of Sindh including Karachi division have been declared calamity-hit areas which would be compensated after completing surveys of financial losses occurred to people.

He said matter have been discussed with the Prime Minister Imran Khan and he assured his full support regarding relief activities.

Among others PPP MNA Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Informaion, Science and Technology Nawab Taimoor Talpur, Minisiter Culure Syed Sardar Shah, MNA Mahesh Malani, MPA Rana Hameer Singh Sodho were also present on the occasion.