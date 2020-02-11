Chief Minister Sindh vows to focus on implementation of ignored laws

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that we have enacted laws to protect rights of every segment of the society, right from domestic workers to street children, industrial workers to peasants and even have empowered women and now focusing on the implementation of the laws which have not been enforced properly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that we have enacted laws to protect rights of every segment of the society, right from domestic workers to street children, industrial workers to peasants and even have empowered women and now focusing on the implementation of the laws which have not been enforced properly.

This he said while talking to a delegation of Human right watchdog led by UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders.

He was accompanied by Director Norwegian Human Rights Fund (HRF) Sandra Petersen, Project Coordinator Norwegian HRF Scott Mellsky Sandvik, Executive Director PILER Karamat Ali, Mushtaq Lasharie, Zulfikar Shah of PILER, Anis Haroon, Ali Palh, Nasir Mansoor of Trade Union Federation, Naghma Iqtidar and Nazim Haji of Safety Commission.

The chief minister was assisted by Minister education & Labour Saeed Ghani, CM Advisor Murtaza Wahab, CM Special Assistant on Human Rights Virjee Kolhi, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Labour Rasheed Solangi, Secretary Human Right department Badar Jameel Mendhro and others concerned.

The human rights related laws passed by provincial assembly include the Sindh Industrial Relations Act 2013, the Sindh Workers Welfare Fund Act 2014, the Sindh Employees Old Age Benefit Act 2014, the Sindh Companies Profits (Workers Participation) Act 2015, the Sindh Workers Compensation Act, 2015, the Sindh Minimum Wages Act, 2015 and other laws.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that three human rights related schemes have been included in the annual development plan.

Human Rights Complaint Cell has been established with toll free No.0800 00011 where all complaints are registered. The third one is Legal Aid. There are Human Rights Officers in five districts while in other districts, the district coordinators are posted.

The chief minister further said that the provincial government had successfully organized first ever Labour Tripartite Conference in 2017 which was attended by the prominent employees and employers, labour leaders and government functionaries, including Country Director ILO, Islamabad.

He added that the conference provided a platform to formulate policy and guidelines for creating peaceful and better working environment and welfare of the workers.

He also mentioned that child marriage has also been banned under the provincial assembly law.

UN Special Rapporteur Micheal Forst explained the Chief Minister about purpose of his visit and said that this was his academic visit.

He said that when a state invites the UN Special Rapporteur it is called the official visit. But this is not an official but he was invited by the civil society organizations, he added.

He mentioned that his office is receiving complaints of enforced disappearances in Pakistan.

The Chief Minister assured him that the provincial government was seriously implementing all the human rights, women's rights and children's rights laws.

"The government is ensuring that all the citizens are provided right to free trial," the CM Sindh said. The civil society representatives gave a presentation regarding human rights situation in Sindh.

The Chief Minister told the delegation that the provincial government recognizes the services of all the genuine civil society organisations and would ensure that they work in their respective fields without any hindrances.

The chief minister concluding his remarks said that his government has also enacted laws against bonded labour and have almost eliminated.