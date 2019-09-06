UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sindh Vows To Resolve Water, Sanitation Issues Of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he was committed to resolving water and sanitation issues of the city by taking some drastic steps.

He said this while presiding a meeting of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) here at CM House, said a statement.

The Chief Minister in order to provide additional water to Karachi was working with water board, P&D and other experts to materialize the proposal of construction of a canal from Gujjo to Pipri so that additional 200 MGD water could be provided to Karachi within next two years.

The Chief Minister directed water board to hire a consultant to get final technical guidance for the construction of the canal and meanwhile he directed water board to improve its distribution system in the city, particularly in the areas where water was not reaching.

Giving guidelines, He directed water board to assess its network, its condition and plan its expansion so that people of this city could start receiving water when additional 200 MGD water land here.

It may be noted that against an allocation of 650 MGD Karachi is receiving 406 MGD, therefore the existing system was being planned to expand so that 200 MGD water could be received by developing or improving the conveyance system.

The Chief Minister directed the Commissioner Karachi to assess the roads damaged by the recent heavy rains.

He said that he was also planning to construct drains along the roads where it had not been developed.

He said that he had already directed local bodies and district administration to continue garbage lifting and cleanliness work in the city during Muharram. Just after Ashura-e-Muharram an especial drive would be launched to lift garbage to clean the city, he added.

He urged the residents and shopkeepers to cooperate with the civic agencies by throwing their trash in paper bags at designated place.

This is unacceptable that everyone is throwing trash in open area and on the road, he said.

He has also directed Commissioner Karachi to conduct an inquiry through DC South how the hospital waste directly discharged into the sea.

He added that the hospital waste was dumped separately, but syringes and such other material had been seen splashed out by sea waves at the Clifton beach which was very serious.

He directed the commissioner to conduct an inquiry and then report to him.

The meeting was attended by Minister Public Health Engineering Shabir Bijarani, Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, Chairperson P&D Nahid Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary PHE Roshan Shaikh, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, VC NED Dr Sarosh Lodhi, MD Water Board Asadullah Khan, Chief Engineer KWSB and other concerned officers.

