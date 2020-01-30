Chief Minister Sindh, WB review on-going, new projects

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and World Bank delegation led by its Country Director Patchmauthu Illangovan in their meeting here at CM House reviewed on-going development projects of infrastructure and sustainability, economy, public sector management reform, human development and four projects of Karachi worth $ 2 billion and also discussed the portfolio of $ 1.11 billion dollar in the pipeline.

The meeting was attended by Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan, Secretary Forest Raheem Soomro, Secretary Investment Najam Shah, Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi, Secretary Excise Haleem Shaikh, Secretary Irrigation Saeed Mangnijo, Secretary Transport Abbas Detho and MD Water Asadullah Khan, said a statement on Thursday.

The meeting discussed Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) of $1.6 billion, phase-I of $600 million.

The technical assistance, trainings, strategy development which including HR, finance, assets management, social sector management and sewerage management are parts of it.

The government has to improve access to safe water serves in Karachi and to increase KWSB's financial and operational performance under the project.

The Secretary local Government told the meeting that office space for establishing Project Implementation Unit (PIU) has been allocated and would be handed over within a week.

The chief minister expressed confidence that the project would be approved by Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) very soon.

The participants of the meeting reviewed the six projects of Infrastructure and Sustainability which include Agriculture Growth project of $76.40 million.

The meeting decided to extend the closing dates of the project by giving it extention beyond March 2020.

Under the Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Project of $187 million a small component of development of Flood Shelters was being restructured while the closing date of the project in December 2012.

Under the Barrage Improvement Project, it was emphasized to gear up rehabilitation works of Sukkur barrage.

The meeting was told that the PC-I of the Resilience Project of $100 million being modified so that Irrigation department could construct small dams from the saving of the project.

In Economy sector Public Sector Management Reform of $50 million under which government servants' capacity building and training have been undertaken was also reviewed.

It was decided that the utilization of funds for the capacity building would be accelerated.

Human Development Sector Response to Stunting of $61.62 million was also reviewed under which so far $4.95 million have been released by the donor agencies.

Restructuring of the unit was in progress and would be approved by the P&D very soon.

The participants were told that in Karachi $ 738 million projects are in progress.

They are Neighbourhood Improvement Project of $86 million was in progress against which $ 16.96 million have been released which is 20 percent of the total project cost, said that chief minister and urged the bank to release remaining $ 69.6 million so that the pace of the project could be improved further.

Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project of $ 40 million is yet to be started because funds have not been released for the project, said Chairman P&D Waseem Ahmed.

The Chairman P&D said that he was making its team by appointing its PD and a designated account was being opened.

Competitive and Livable City of Karachi Project of $ 230 million has been brought on track by giving it necessary staff while for competitive Component 10 regulatory authorities have been identified.

The chief minister and the World Bank team also discussed new projects worth $1.11 billion.

They were Early Learning Enhancement through Classroom Transformation of $100 million, Water Resource and Agriculture Transformation $ 250 million, Resilience Project of $ 150 million, Karachi Water and Sewerage project phase-2 of $200 million, Karachi sewerage services project phase-3 of $ 260 million dollar and Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Project (Karachi SWEEP) $200 million.

The meeting decided that the provincial government would submit necessary documents with World Bank so that they could be approved to launch in 2021.