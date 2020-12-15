Chief Minister sought report regarding issues of RHCs, BHUs, schools in remote areas

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Tuesday directed authorities concerned to submit a detailed report regarding issues of Basic Health Units (BHU), Rural Health Centers (RHC) and schools of far-flung and rural areas of Hazara Division within a week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Tuesday directed authorities concerned to submit a detailed report regarding issues of Basic Health Units (BHU), Rural Health Centers (RHC) and schools of far-flung and rural areas of Hazara Division within a week.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding developmental portfolio of Hazara Division held here at Chief Minister House.

Besides, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani members of provincial cabinet Akbar Ayub, Haji Qalandar, Taj Muhammad Tarand and Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah, Members Provincial Assembly from Hazara division and representatives of concerned Federal and provincial departments attended the meeting.

CM said that all the deficiencies including unavailability of staff and missing facilities in those healthcare centers would be removed on priority basis adding that these healthcare outlets would be fully equipped to ensure provision of health facilities to local population at their door steps.

He further stated that prioritized developmental schemes of elected representatives would be funded on priority basis for ensuring timely completion. "Provincial government is committed for timely completion of all developmental projects across the province and utilizing resources for the purpose", he added.

The meeting was informed that total 226 developmental projects worth over Rs 74 billion have been planned for Hazara division and Rs 7.956 billion have been allocated for projects in current Annual Development Program out of which Rs 5 billion have been released so far.

It was told that keeping in view public needs and population strength of different districts, realistic developmental strategy has been devised. Total of 85 developmental schemes costing over Rs 22 billion have been planned for district Abbottabad. Similarly, 71 developmental schemes with a cost of Rs 27 billion for district Haripur whereas 44 developmental schemes having the total cost of Rs 10.568 billion for district Mansehra were the part of developmental programme. A total of 70 developmental projects with total cost of 14287 million have been reflected in ADP for district of Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar cumulatively.

The forum was informed that 60 percent construction work on Haripur bypass road has been completed so far. Forum also agreed on need of increasing number of police force in different districts of Hazara Division.

Chief Minister also directed quarters concerned for devising proper standard operating procedures (SOPS) regarding civil work for rehabilitation and improvement of roads falling in the limits of Guzara forests.

Mahmood Khan has also directed completion of homework for rehabilitation and restoration of all roads in Hazara division under NHA so that matter could be taken up at federal level for execution. He also directed holding a joint meeting of planning and development, higher education and health departments regarding establishment of medical college in district Mansehra.