Chief Minister , Speaker PA express satisfaction over budget approval process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met at the Speaker's chamber on Friday and expressed satisfaction over completion of the budget approval process for the financial year 2021-22.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Secretary Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and principal secretary to CM were also present.

The CM appreciated the role being played by Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to conduct the session in the best of manner. "You have conducted the proceedings in the best of manner and in accordance with the parliamentary traditions," the CM mentioned and added, "The cooperation extended by party members and allies is exemplary and I deem it fit and proper to thank you by visiting your chamber.

" It was sanguine that the members took keen interest in approval of the public-friendly budget and the Punjab was moving forward on the road to development, he added.

He said the past governments left problems however the PTI government was moving the province forward towards prosperity.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the assembly was the center of hopes of the people and parliamentarians should focus on solving public related problems. "I have succeeded in best handling the session with the cooperation of the parliamentarians," he added.