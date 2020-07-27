UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Special Assistant Lauds Minorities For Acting Responsibly During Covid-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Chief Minister special assistant lauds minorities for acting responsibly during Covid-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada Monday lauded the minorities for extending cooperation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government during emergency situation of COVID-19.

During a call on meeting with Bishop Churches of Pakistan, Humphrey Sarfaraz Peters at his office here, he said minority communities showed utmost responsibility during COVID-19 emergency.

He said that in response to Coronavirus, minorities closed their places of worship including churches, gurdwaras, temples on the request of the government and strictly implemented standard operating procedures (SOPs) during their religious festivals.

Wazir Zada expressed hope that minorities would continue to play their role in protecting their community from the deadly virus by implementing SOPs until the Covid-19 completely eradicated.

He said that the minorities had always supported the government in difficult situations.

He stated that paramedical and other front line staff of the minority community during Covid-19 also deserved tribute.

He said that due to the implementation of precautionary measures taken by the minorities had largely protected them from the deadly virus.

The special assistant said that the religious leaders of the minority community have played a very positive role during the Covid-19, he hoped that they would continue to play a similar role in the future.

Wazir Zada said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking steps on priority basis for the development and uplift of minorities.

The Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peters also thanked the provincial government and CM KP Mahmood Khan for launching Housing and RozgarSchemes for the minorities in the province.

