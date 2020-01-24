Chief Minister Special Assistant visits Bagh-e-Naran

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Local Government, Kamran Bangash Friday visited Bagh-e-Naran and visited its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Local Government, Kamran Bangash Friday visited Bagh-e-Naran and visited its various sections.

He also reviewed the standard of facilities being provided to visitors in the garden.

He also directed to establish a facilitation center, lavatories and resting areas besides opening of a jogging track for visitors.

Later, he met with people and urged them to inform authorities concerned about any possible suggestion to further improve the facilities in the garden. He also directed to resolve issues of traffic in Pishtakhara Chowk.