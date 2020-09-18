UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Special Secretary Inspects Ongoing Developmental Projects In Swat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Chief Minister Special Secretary inspects ongoing developmental projects in Swat

Special Secretary of the Chief Minister Muhammad Khaliq along with Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam Friday reviewed progress of work on various ongoing developmental projects presently continued in the district

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Secretary of the Chief Minister Muhammad Khaliq along with Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam Friday reviewed progress of work on various ongoing developmental projects presently continued in the district.

The special secretary of CM chaired a meeting held in this connection here in the committee room of Deputy Commissioner Swat which was attended by Swat Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Aslam along with the heads of different provincial and district departments.

The pace of work was reviewed and progress on each scheme was discussed in detail. The meeting was informed that the installation of a large pipeline related to Sui Gas has been completed and gas pressure will be much improved in the coming winter.

The deputy commissioner presented the progress report to the meeting. He informed that the implementation of all development projects has been fully monitored and every effort has been made to ensure high quality. He asked the officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority to demolish illegal buildings as soon as possible so that the real boundaries of roads are clear and traffic problems will be resolved.

The meeting called for timely completion of other major projects including District Jail Swat, Kanjo flyover. It was clarified that no compromise would be made on the quality of work and timely completion of development projects in Swat district.

