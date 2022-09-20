UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Stops CCPO Lahore From Relinguishing Charge

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Chief Minister stops CCPO Lahore from relinguishing charge

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday stopped Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from relinquishing the charge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday stopped Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from relinquishing the charge.

The Federal Government could neither remove the CCPO Lahore nor transfer him, the chief minister said, according to an official handout.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab From Government

Recent Stories

Canada Pledges $9.1Mln Development Aid to Philippi ..

Canada Pledges $9.1Mln Development Aid to Philippines Over 5 Years - Foreign Aff ..

22 seconds ago
 Poland, Baltics Say New EU Guidance Weakens Sancti ..

Poland, Baltics Say New EU Guidance Weakens Sanctions on Russian Coal - Reports

24 seconds ago
 Biden to Speak About UN Security Council Reform at ..

Biden to Speak About UN Security Council Reform at General Assembly - White Hous ..

25 seconds ago
 PM stresses deepening Pak-Spanish ties in security ..

PM stresses deepening Pak-Spanish ties in security, energy sectors

27 seconds ago
 DHO organizes medical camp for journalists

DHO organizes medical camp for journalists

28 seconds ago
 Kazakh President Urges Countries Across Globe to R ..

Kazakh President Urges Countries Across Globe to Return to UN Basic Principles

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.