Chief Minister stops CCPO Lahore from relinguishing charge

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday stopped Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from relinquishing the charge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday stopped Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from relinquishing the charge.

The Federal Government could neither remove the CCPO Lahore nor transfer him, the chief minister said, according to an official handout.