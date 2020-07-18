Chief Minister stresses following anti-coronavirus precautions strictly

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday stressed following of precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Azha strictly to check the spread of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday stressed following of precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Azha strictly to check the spread of coronavirus.

Sincere government efforts and cooperation of people had greatly helped in combating coronavirus, he said in a statement here.

The CM said that by following the principle of 'Stay home, stay safe' on Eid-ul-Azha, citizens could protect themselves and others from the pandemic.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition, with its negative politics, attempted to divide the nation on the corona pandemic issue, and people would never forgive them over their anti-people activities.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government's policy of smart lockdown had proved successful.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was standing with people in the corona epidemic, whereas the opposition was busy in just issuing statements.