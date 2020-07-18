UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Stresses Following Anti-coronavirus Precautions Strictly

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Chief Minister stresses following anti-coronavirus precautions strictly

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday stressed following of precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Azha strictly to check the spread of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday stressed following of precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Azha strictly to check the spread of coronavirus.

Sincere government efforts and cooperation of people had greatly helped in combating coronavirus, he said in a statement here.

The CM said that by following the principle of 'Stay home, stay safe' on Eid-ul-Azha, citizens could protect themselves and others from the pandemic.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition, with its negative politics, attempted to divide the nation on the corona pandemic issue, and people would never forgive them over their anti-people activities.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government's policy of smart lockdown had proved successful.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was standing with people in the corona epidemic, whereas the opposition was busy in just issuing statements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab From Government Opposition Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

58 seconds ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

31 minutes ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

46 minutes ago

Hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and Kashmir ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 46,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Accession to Pakistan is ultimate goal of the Kash ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.