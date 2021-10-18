UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Stresses For Educating People About Glorious Teachings Of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:44 PM

Chief Minister stresses for educating people about glorious teachings of holy Prophet (PBUH)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday urged the religious scholars and Mashaikh to spearhead the mission of spreading glorious teachings and Aswa-e-Husna of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through their platforms and motivate people to follow his (PBUH) blessed way of life in the real sense

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday urged the religious scholars and Mashaikh to spearhead the mission of spreading glorious teachings and Aswa-e-Husna of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through their platforms and motivate people to follow his (PBUH) blessed way of life in the real sense.

Addressing the international Mushaikh and Ulema conference held under the aegis of Auqaf department in connection with 'Ashra' Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH), the CM said, "The purpose of celebrating Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) is to sensitize the world that Muslims' utmost love and affection for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is beyond every love." The reverence and honour of Holy Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) would always prevail over everything, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that 10,574 Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarships, valuing more than Rs 270 million had been given to bright but needy students.

As many as 29,142 scholarships of Rs 830 million would be given this year and the amount would be increased to Rs 1 billion, he said.

The CM said that 'Seerat Chairs' had been established in IUB, Ghazi University DG Khan, Okara University, GCU Faisalabad, University of Chakwal and BZU Multan to fund the research.

It was satisfying that different celebrations were being held across the province to celebrate the blissful arrival of holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to this world.

Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen would be celebrated with more zeal and enthusiasm next year.

He said, "I pay tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for initiating the tradition of officially celebrating Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen." Auqaf Minister Saeedul Hassan Shah, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad and Auqaf Secretary Nabeel Javed also spoke on the occasion.

SACM Hasaan Khawar, secretaries, religious scholars and notables of other religions also attended the conference.

The CM distributed cash prizes and awards among position holders of Na'at competitionsand writers of books on Seerat-e-Tayyba.

Related Topics

Multan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Chief Minister World Punjab Okara Chakwal Ghazi Nabeel Moroccan Dirham Bahauddin Zakariya University GCU IUB Muslim Billion Million Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

Crypto Asset and Blockchain Hub to be developed in ..

Crypto Asset and Blockchain Hub to be developed in DWTC

31 seconds ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with ambassadors of France, Aus ..

16 minutes ago
 Four drug peddlers arrested; over 12.5 kg charras ..

Four drug peddlers arrested; over 12.5 kg charras recovered

2 minutes ago
 Kandinsky Prize Nominees Exhibition Opens in Mosco ..

Kandinsky Prize Nominees Exhibition Opens in Moscow's Museum of Modern Art

2 minutes ago
 EMA Starts Evaluating Use of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vac ..

EMA Starts Evaluating Use of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Among Children Aged 5-11

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Rename Afghan Parliament's Broadcaster, Ai ..

Taliban Rename Afghan Parliament's Broadcaster, Air Islamic Programs - Source

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.