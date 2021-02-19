Chief Minister stresses for inclusion of Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motoryway, CRBC, Tank Zam Dam in CPEC portfolio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while terming the proposed projects of Peshawar to D.I.Khan Motorway, Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) and Tank Zam Dam as of vital importance for agricultural and industrial uplift of the province has stressed the need to include these mega projects in the CPEC portfolio.

He has said that inclusion of these projects in CPEC framework is top most priority of the incumbent provincial government adding that Peshawar- D.I Khan Motorway project will not only boost trade activities at local level but also play an important role to promote international trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

CRBC, on completion will prove to be a milestone stone to make the province self-sufficient in agricultural products, he added.

Chief Minister was chairing a meeting regarding CPEC projects here on Friday. Besides Chairman CPEC Authority, Asim Saleem Bajwa, meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, administrative secretaries and other high ups of concerned provincial departments.

The meeting reviewed in detail progress made so far on the ongoing projects of the province under CPEC framework and discussed matters/proposals to include new mega projects in the CPEC portfolio.

The meeting was briefed about progress on the establishment of Rashakai Economic Zone and it was informed that work is in progress on basic infrastructure including gas and electricity supply and construction of access roads adding that six kilometers long pipelines had been laid to provide gas to the Economic zone whereas work on the construction of access road is near to completion.

The meeting was further informed that so far 1800 applications had been received from local and foreign investors for setting up industries in the economic zone.

Chairman CPEC authority, Asim Saleem Bajwa termed the progress so far made on Rashakai Economic Zone as satisfactory and stressed the need to further expedite it.

Matters related to the inclusion of the proposed Daraban Special Economic Zone in CPEC portfolio also came under discussion and the meeting was informed that feasibility of the project would be completed in next three weeks time period.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to prepare the business plan of the project in minimum possible time period and be shared with CPEC authority for further process.

On this occasion it was agreed in principle to establish a model Agri Form as pilot project in the province under CPEC and the concerned authorities were directed to identify suitable area for the purpose.

Chief Minister also proposed a project for setting up pharmaceutical industry in Teerah of district Khyber under CPEC and directed the relevant quarters to prepare proposal to this effect.

The meeting also discussed possibilities of inclusion of various other projects of tourism, communications and health sector in CPEC.

Mahmood Khan also highlighted the need to include the proposed projects of four big regional level hospitals in CPEC framework.

He directed the concerned authorities to share the PC-1 and Financial Bids of Swat Motorway Phase-2 project with CPEC authority for its inclusion in the mega programme.