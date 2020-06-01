UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Stresses Strict Compliance Of Coronavirus SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:40 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stressed strict compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in markets and other commercial areas and effective monitoring to ensure prevention of coronavirus spread

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stressed strict compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in markets and other commercial areas and effective monitoring to ensure prevention of coronavirus spread.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM appealed to people to follow the governmental instructions as the observance of SOPs was in their own interest. Continuation of employment was essential along with observance of the SOPs and everyone would have to show socially responsible behaviour, he added.

He asked traders to observe the issued instructions, adding that the government was committed to taking steps for treatment of people. Following social distancing policy would ensure protection from the disease, he added.

The CM said that the government had allowed business activities while realising the economic difficulties of the common man. Public cooperation was imperative to stop the spread of coronavirus and people would have to be more cautious because they can remain safe by following the necessary precautions, said the CM.

