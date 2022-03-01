Chief Minister stresses upgrading Civil Defence Department

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said that importance of Civil Defence department could not be ignored as it was imperative to update the institution as per modern-day needs and requirements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said that importance of Civil Defence department could not be ignored as it was imperative to update the institution as per modern-day needs and requirements.

In his message on World Civil Defence Day, the CM said that the role of the Civil Defence Department in war and natural calamities was important as protecting the life of the citizens was a noble cause.

He said the government paid tributes to the people assigned the duty of civil defence, adding that the government also reiterated the commitment to further strengthen the institution.