Chief Minister stresses use of mineral resources for betterment of country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :A representative delegation of All Pakistan Mines & Minerals Association, led by its President Mir Behroz Baloch, called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday.

The CM said on the occasion Pakistan is enriched with numerous mineral resources and there was a lot of potential in the mineral sector of the Punjab province. It was a need of the hour to utilise the mineral resources for overall betterment of the country, he added.

Buzdar pledged to develop the mineral sector and create job opportunities for the youth. He said various reforms had been introduced by the government to establish the mineral sector on modern lines. He observed that the environmental impact of local coal utilization should also be monitored as smog and pollution had emerged as a major challenge.

A composite policy has also been devised for leasing out mines and ease of doing business policy has been adopted in the province, the CM said and promised that necessary facilities would be provided to the mining sector.

He said that a committee comprising officials of mines, environment, industries and forests departments would submit recommendations for solution to problems being faced by the mining sector.

He said a decision would be made in the light of the recommendations submitted in this regard.

The delegation apprised the chief minister about the problems being faced by the mining industry and the chief minister pledged to solve the genuine problems on a priority basis.

The delegation consisted of Chairman Lakhra Coal Field Sindh Mir Abdul Samad, Haji Zar Nawaz Khan, Pir Bakhsh Rajan, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Pervaiz Laeeq, Fateh Shah Arif, Noor Badeeni, Sheikh Aziz, Sheikh Inam, Haji Rahat, Amjad Khan Jagwal and others.

Provincial secretaries of mines, environment and forest departments were also present.