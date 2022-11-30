UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Strongly Condemns Attack On Balochistan Constabulary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Chief Minister strongly condemns attack on Balochistan Constabulary

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid has strongly condemned the attack on the Balochistan Constabulary in Quetta

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid has strongly condemned the attack on the Balochistan Constabulary in Quetta.

He said the Pakistani nation was fully committed to eradicate terrorism, adding that terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Khalid Khurshid prayed for the high ranks of those martyred in the incident, and for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

Gazprom Export Denies Violating Contracts With Uni ..

Gazprom Export Denies Violating Contracts With Uniper, Damage Claims Illegal - S ..

16 seconds ago
 US Senate Banking Panel Chief Urges Yellen to Help ..

US Senate Banking Panel Chief Urges Yellen to Help Develop Crypto Regulation Bil ..

18 seconds ago
 TMA anti-encroachment drive continues on second da ..

TMA anti-encroachment drive continues on second day

19 seconds ago
 RPO visits Balambat, inspects progress of ongoing ..

RPO visits Balambat, inspects progress of ongoing search operation

3 minutes ago
 RDA reviews preparation of peri-urban structure pl ..

RDA reviews preparation of peri-urban structure plan for four tehsils

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab announces Phase 2 of LPC Hou ..

Chief Minister Punjab announces Phase 2 of LPC Housing Scheme

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.