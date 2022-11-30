Chief Minister strongly condemns attack on Balochistan Constabulary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid has strongly condemned the attack on the Balochistan Constabulary in Quetta.

He said the Pakistani nation was fully committed to eradicate terrorism, adding that terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Khalid Khurshid prayed for the high ranks of those martyred in the incident, and for the speedy recovery of the injured.