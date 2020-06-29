Chief Minister strongly condemns attack on PSX in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday strongly condemned the terrorists' attack on pakistan stock exchange (psx) in Karachi.

He has expressed the deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives, and extended sympathies to martyrs' heirs.

He has also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The CM expressed the satisfaction that security forces sent the terrorists to hell with their timely action.

He asserted that terrorists could not weaken the strong commitment of the nation, adding that it was a conspiracy of anti-Pakistan elements. He said that the brave security forces failed their evil designs to target the economic hub and the nation was proud of the brave officials of the security forces.

"The wicked enemy is trying to destabilize the country but the nation is fully united to give a befitting reply to it" the CM added.