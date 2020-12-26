Chief Minister strongly condemns Panjgur explosion

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the blast at the football stadium in Panjgur and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the blast at the football stadium in Panjgur and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives on Saturday.

Hes said such elements wanted to destabilize peace of the province for achieving the purpose of their nefarious design in order to halt the development process of the province, saying terrorist activities would be curbed for the interest of province by enhancing security measures under comprehensive plan.

The CM said protection of public lives along with their property and patriotic people of Panjgur is our top priority.

With the cooperation of security forces and the people, peace will be ensured in the entire province including Panjgur, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the health department to provide better medical facilities to the injured of the blast.

He also extended his sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for early recovery of the injured