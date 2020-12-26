UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Strongly Condemns Panjgur Explosion

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 10:46 PM

Chief Minister strongly condemns Panjgur explosion

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the blast at the football stadium in Panjgur and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the blast at the football stadium in Panjgur and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives on Saturday.

Hes said such elements wanted to destabilize peace of the province for achieving the purpose of their nefarious design in order to halt the development process of the province, saying terrorist activities would be curbed for the interest of province by enhancing security measures under comprehensive plan.

The CM said protection of public lives along with their property and patriotic people of Panjgur is our top priority.

With the cooperation of security forces and the people, peace will be ensured in the entire province including Panjgur, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the health department to provide better medical facilities to the injured of the blast.

He also extended his sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for early recovery of the injured

Related Topics

Football Injured Terrorist Balochistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Panjgur Top

Recent Stories

Britain and EU release full text of post-Brexit tr ..

4 minutes ago

Russia to Export 830,000 Tonnes of Oil to Tajikist ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister predicts forward blocs within oppos ..

4 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League table

7 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League results

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister Khan will complete his five years t ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.