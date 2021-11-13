Chief Minister strongly condemns remote controlled bomb blast

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the remote controlled bomb blast in Bajaur and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families of the martyred police personnel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the remote controlled bomb blast in Bajaur and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families of the martyred police personnel.

According to official sources here on Saturday, CM while paying homage to the sacrifices of the police personnel who embraced martyrdom in the blast said that the brave sons of soil sacrificed their lives for the peace of the country.

He said, "We salute the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs."He said that whole nation was united against terrorism and terrorists could not weaken the determination of the nation from their cowardly acts.