Chief Minister strongly condemns unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday strongly condemned unprovoked firing by Indian forces on civilian population along Line of Control.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved family of a youth who was martyred in firing in village of Leepa Sector.

He regretted that India was blatantly violating international laws and human rights by targeting the innocent civilians.

It was a cowardly act of the Indian Army and brutalities of the Hindu supremacist Modi regime was a threat to regional peace, he deplored and warned India should not remain in any confusion as Pakistan Army had the fullest capability to give a befitting reply to Indian aggression.