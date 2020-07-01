UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Strongly Condemns Unprovoked Indian Firing Along LoC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:23 PM

Chief Minister strongly condemns unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday strongly condemned unprovoked firing by Indian forces on civilian population along Line of Control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday strongly condemned unprovoked firing by Indian forces on civilian population along Line of Control.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved family of a youth who was martyred in firing in village of Leepa Sector.

He regretted that India was blatantly violating international laws and human rights by targeting the innocent civilians.

It was a cowardly act of the Indian Army and brutalities of the Hindu supremacist Modi regime was a threat to regional peace, he deplored and warned India should not remain in any confusion as Pakistan Army had the fullest capability to give a befitting reply to Indian aggression.

