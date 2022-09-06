Chief Minister summons IG, CCPO to review progress on murder of girl child

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi summoned IG police and CCPO Lahore to his office to review the progress on murder of a girl child Maria in Sharifpura Lakhodair, on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi summoned IG police and CCPO Lahore to his office to review the progress on murder of a girl child Maria in Sharifpura Lakhodair, on Tuesday.

The CM expressed his outrage over the slowness in the investigation of the case and said that the killing of an innocent girl was a brutal incident. He directed to complete the investigation in three days positively and asked the advocate general to submit the case challan to the court without delay.

He said, "I will go to every extent to ensure justice for the victim's family and the perpetrators of the crime would not escape punishment.

" The CM ordered locking the swimming pools working without security and lifeguards and ordered indiscriminate legal action against swimming pools lacking security and lifeguards facilities.

"I would personally monitor the progress and justice will be seen to be done," he added.

The CCPO Lahore said that 11 accused, including the owner, had been arrested and the investigation was in progress.