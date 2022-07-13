Chief Minister supervises relief, rescue operation in KP: Saif

Special Assistant for Information and Public Relations Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was supervising all the relief and rescue activities in flood affected areas of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant for Information and Public Relations Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was supervising all the relief and rescue activities in flood affected areas of the province.

He said that PDMA, Rescue 1122, police and the relevant departments of district administration were carrying out relief operations in the affected areas. food items, medical supplies and other essential items were being provided in the flood hit areas.

Giving details of the relief activities here, he said that houses were reportedly damaged in Tank, Lakki Marwat and Swabi districts due to the floods wherein PDMA had provided blankets, plastic mats, gas cylinders, hygiene equipment, water coolers, kitchen kits, drainage machines and other essentials to the affected people.

Saif said that medical teams had also been sent to the affected areas and so far 150 patients had been treated. The PDMA had also provided rubber boats, shovels, handcarts, life jackets, electric searchlights and other essentials, he added.

Helpline number 1700 had been activated to respond timely to any emergency situation, while Rescue 1122 had set up medical camps. Heavy machinery and water suction pumps were being utilized to drain flood water, he said.

Saif said that the leave of all rescue personnel had been canceled in the wake of the emergency.