Chief Minister suspends five police officials over torturing rickshaw driver

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday taking notice of torture on a rickshaw driver in Sahiwal, suspended five police personnel and sought a report from DPO.

In a video statement went viral, rickshaw driver Khalid Noor said that he was taking his ailing father to the hospital for treatment when police officials stopped him on picket and tortured him despite his constant request.

According to the rickshaw driver, police personnel snatched cash from him as well.

DPO Sahiwal has initiated inquiry after finding the police personnel guilty in preliminary inquiry.

The CM directed to send bouquet to father of rickshaw driver Khalid Noor who was under treatment at DHQ Okara and said that safeguarding the lives, respect and property of the poor was his responsibility.