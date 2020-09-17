UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Suspends Superintendent District Jail Over Poor Performance

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar has suspended superintendent district jail Chaudhary Arshad Warraich over negligence and failure to address prisoner's issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar has suspended superintendent district jail Chaudhary Arshad Warraich over negligence and failure to address prisoner's issues.

Usman Buzdar paid visit to district jail and inspected jail hospital and reviewed health facilities being provided to prisoner patients here Thursday.

He inquired about the health facilities being provided to prisoners and ordered provision of top quality health care facilities especially to a cardiac prisoner patient.

CM also distributed gifts among the prisoners.

He said that prisoners are also human beings and ordered provision of facilities as per law.

Buzdar also met with the prisoners at barracks and sought information about their problems.

"I came here to resolve your problems and you could share your feelings without any fear" and assured them that their problems will be resolved at earliest.

CM Buzdar received applications from the prisoners and issued certain directions to officials concerned.

He expressed dissatisfaction over low speed of fans into the barracks and directed installation of exhaust fans.

Buzdar also expressed annoyance on jail staff after noticing empty complaint box.

He also visited 'Yadgar-e-Shuhada' at district jail and laid floral wreath and prayed for high ranks of martyrs.

Usman Buzdar also inaugurated renovation of district jail program and planted a sapling under tree plantation drive.

